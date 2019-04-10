Giannis turns down role in ‘Space Jam 2’

‘The Greek Freak’ sounds like a movie superhero. However, we may never witness that character.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was recently approached about playing a role in Space Jam 2 with LeBron James. For Giannis to do this, he would have to be willing to give up a couple weeks of off-season workouts. That wasn’t going to happen.

I don’t like being Hollywood. I don’t like all this extra drama. I am just going to try to be me.

Basketball is the main focus for Giannis. He’s always looking for ways to improve his game and help his team. He avoids the limelight and keeps his eyes on the Milwaukee Bucks and leading them to the promise land.

This, without a doubt, is good news for the city of Milwaukee. Giannis continues to show us the type of competitor he is and what the city means to him.

