Comeback falls short, Brewers lose to Angels 11-8

The Milwaukee Brewers won’t go the season without losing a series. They slugged it out with the Angels Tuesday night but fell short, losing 11-8.

Starter Freddy Peralta struggled early on in his first start since an eight-inning, 11 strikeout gem against the Reds on April 3. He gave up six of his seven earned runs in the first inning putting the Brewers in a difficult spot from the beginning of the game.

Milwaukee battled back thanks in large part to catcher Yasmani Grandal. He blasted two home runs that accounted for three RBIs. The Brewers actually took the lead in the fifth, 8-7 but the bullpen couldn’t get the job done.

Matt Albers, Alex Claudio and Jake Petricka each allowed at least one earned run in relief.

It was the third time in five games that the Brewers pitching staff surrendered at least 10 runs.

Next up, the Brewers (8-4) will look to avoid the series sweep against the Angels (6-6) on Wednesday night. Brandon Woodruff (1|0, 6.00 ERA, 13 SO) will take the bump for the Crew opposite of Felix Pena (0|1, 5.40 ERA, 10 SO). First pitch is scheduled for 9:07pm.

