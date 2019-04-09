Trout robs Yelich of HR, Angels hit three to beat Brewers 5-2

The Milwaukee Brewers’ pitchers struggled keeping the ball inside the park Monday night. The Los Angeles Angels hit three home-runs. None of them came from Mike Trout.

Tommy La Stella and Andrelton Simmons each went yard off starter Jhoulys Chacin. He only allowed one more hit in 6 1/3 innings of work but took the loss. Justin Bour hit the team’s third dinger in the eighth off reliever Chase Anderson on a two-run drive to right field.

Offensively, the Brewers had a chance to score a few more runs. In the third inning, Christian Yelich sent a deep drive to center field but Trout jumped at the wall and made the catch, robbing the home run. Yelich smiled and tipped his hat to Trout.

Next up, the Brewers (8-3) will play the second of the three-game series with the Angels (5-6) Tuesday night. Freddy Peralta (1-0, 3.27 ERA, 14 SO) will get the start for Milwaukee. Los Angeles will send Matt Harvey (0-1, 9.00 ERA, 6 SO) to the mound. First pitch is scheduled for 9:07pm.

