Packers’ preseason schedule highlighted by visit from J.J. Watt and the Texans

The Green Bay Packers released their full preseason schedule Tuesday afternoon, though dates and times are still up in the air.

The club will open (Aug. 8-12) at Lambeau Field against the Houston Texas. In the days leading up to the game, the teams will take part in joint practices. It will be the first time Green Bay has done joint practices since the 2005 season.

The preseason game will also serve as the first time former Wisconsin star J.J. Watt will play in his home state, having missed the Texans trip to Green Bay in 2016 due to injury.

New coach Matt LaFleur will take his team on the road in Week 2 (Aug. 15-19) of the preseason as they visit Baltimore. It’ll be the first preseason meeting between the two squads since 1996.

We know the third preseason game (Aug. 22-25) will be against the Oakland Raiders but we don’t know the location yet. At the NFL owners meetings last month, Packers president Mark Murphy said they were working on playing that game in Canada, but it’s possible it could also end up at Lambeau Field.

Green Bay will close out the preseason against Kansas City at home. The two teams finished off the preseason against each other last year and have played an exhibition game in eight of the last 10 seasons.

All the games will be broadcast on the Packers TV Network.

