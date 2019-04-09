Aaron Rodgers played with a fractured leg last season

Aaron Rodgers played on a broken leg for nearly the entire 2018 season.

During an interview on Wilde and Tausch on ESPN Wisconsin, the Green Bay Packers quarterback said the injury he suffered in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears was diagnosed as a tibial plateau fracture, as well as a sprained MCL.

“If you watch the hit back, my two bones that come together on the outside just kind of made an indent fracture,” Rodgers said. “(It was) very painful. The good thing was it’s not super weight bearing, load bearing every single time, but there’s definitely some movements and things you do naturally that affected it.”

The hit happened early in the second quarter of the game against the Bears. Rodgers was driven to the locker room on a cart and it appeared his night was over. Instead, he returned in the second half and led the Packers back from a 20-point deficit to win the game. But the rest of the season was a disappointment, with Green Bay going just 6-9-1 and Rodgers not playing at the same level most had come to expect of him.

“I don’t feel like after the first quarter of the season, the first game, I really wasn’t 100 percent the entire year,” Rodgers said. “That’s not an excuse for the way I played or didn’t play, but it limited my mobility for a good part of the season.”

Rodgers also suffered a concussion in the first quarter of the season finale against Detroit. He said it was scary because he lost vision for a short time.

It was the third known concussion of his career, though the first since he had two during the 2010 season.

