Ethan Happ picks up another honor

Ethan Happ’s career is over at Wisconsin but he’s still gathering awards for his efforts.

The Badgers forward was named the Pete Newell Big Man of the Year Sunday night in Minneapolis. The award, handed out by the National Association of Basketball Coaches, goes to the top low-post player in the country.

Happ finished his career at Wisconsin in the top-five of every major statistical category, while becoming just the fourth player in Big Ten history to accumulate at least 2,000 points and 1,500 rebounds in his career. He also earned first-team All-Big Ten honors in three different years, the first UW player to accomplish that. Happ also became the school’s first-ever two-time consensus All-American.

The Big Man of the Year award has been handed out since 2000. It’s named after coach Pete Newell, who ran several prestigious big man camps for more than 30 years.

Other recipients of the award include Purdue’s Caleb Swanigan, Duke’s Jahlil Okafor, Oklahoma’s Blake Griffin, Ohio State’s Greg Oden and Utah’s Andrew Bogut.

