Cole Madison returns to the Packers

Cole Madison has returned to the Green Bay Packers.

As first reported by ESPN, the 2018 fifth-round pick was reinstated to the active roster after missing his entire rookie year due to personal reasons.

The Athletic reported in February that Madison was struggling with the death of Washington State teammate Tyler Hilinski, who committed suicide in Jan. 2018. Madison attempted to move on but decided to step away from football prior to last season.

Green Bay started its offseason workouts Monday and Madison was in attendance. A guard, the Washington State product was the lone offensive lineman selected by the Packers in last year’s draft.

Madison started 47 games at right tackle for the Cougars, earning second-team All-Pac 12 honors as a senior in 2017.

