Bucks pick up 60th win with 115-107 victory against Hawks

The Milwaukee Bucks will be the only team in the NBA this season to win 60 games. They defeated the Atlanta Hawks 115-107 on Sunday night. The last time the Bucks reached 60 wins was in 1981. Head coach Mike Budenholzer spoke about the accomplishment after the game.

We have bigger goals ahead of us. But it’s important for the group to enjoy it and celebrate it. Not a lot of people get to participate on a team that can win 60 in a season. It’s down our list of priorities, but it’s certainly something to be enjoyed. Advertisement

Budenholzer joined Pat Riley, Phil Jackson, K.C. Jones, Mike D’Antoni, Don Nelson and Rick Adelman as the only coaches to win 60 games with more than one team.

Giannis Antetokounmpo only played 25 minutes but finished with a team-high 30 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

The Bucks should absolutely be proud of what they’ve accomplished during the regular season but now it’s time to prove to the world what they can do in the playoffs.

Next up, the Bucks (60-21) will play their final regular season game when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (47-33) on Wednesday night. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00pm.

