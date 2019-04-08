Brewers recall Jake Petricka, option Taylor Williams

The Brewers made their first roster move of the 2019 season. They recalled reliever Jake Petricka and optioned reliever Taylor Williams to Class AAA San Antonio.

Williams has struggled early on in 2019. He’s allowed five runs on six hits, walking three in just over four innings of work. Manager Craig Counsell shared his thoughts on the move Sunday.

I really think Taylor’s capable of getting it going and being a staple here, but he had struggled in his first couple outings. We’ve got to get his fastball command going good again, and I’m confident he’ll be back and pitching well.

Milwaukee signed the 30-year-old Petricka in the offseason. He has posted a 3.98 ERA over the last six seasons.

