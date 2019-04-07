Brewers hammered by Cubs 14-8

The Milwaukee Brewers had a rough night on Saturday falling to the division rival Chicago Cubs 14-8.

Jason Heyward played a big part in the victory for the Cubs going yard twice. It was his first multi-homer game since signing in Chicago. Victor Caratini and Javier Baez also went deep as the Cubs stopped a six-game losing streak.

The Brewers were looking for their seventh straight win behind the arm of Corbin Burnes. He went gave up seven earned runs on six hits and three walks, striking out six. Burnes also allowed three home runs becoming the first Brewers pitcher to allow at least three home runs in consecutive starts since Jason Bere in 2000.

Milwaukee’s offense came to play as Ryan Braun, Eric Thames and Lorenzo Cain all hit home runs.

Next up for the Brewers (7-2), the rubber game against the Cubs (2-6) on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10pm.

