Brewers 4, Cubs 2: Last takes

MILWAUKEE | The Milwaukee Brewers took the series against the Cubs with a 4-2 win on Sunday.

Yelich shows no signs of slowing down

Advertisement

Christian Yelich got the offense going early blasting his fifth dinger of the season on a two-run home run in the first inning off a first-pitch fastball from Kyle Hendricks. It was his 100th career home run and first homer against the Cubs as a member of the Brewers.

Yelich also drove in Milwaukee’s final run with a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning. He finished the day with three RBIs. He talked about going yard for the 100th time in his career.

I remember my first one, so 99 later it’s pretty cool. It’s something that’s cool that you really just try and appreciate afterwards. I didn’t really know a whole lot in the moment until they were telling me it was 100.

Davies deals

Zach Davies was terrific in his second start of the young season. He cruised through Chicago’s lineup allowing no runs on three hits through the first five innings. He almost got through the sixth but allowed a two-run homer with two outs to Wilson Contreras before being pulled. Davies said after the game that him going into the sixth inning was the plan.

That was the plan for me. Coming up with short starts the last couple of games it was my job to at least get into the sixth inning and I felt like I could’ve gone another hitter to finish that inning off but better match-up, better decision in that situation to do something else. So that was my mindset going in is try and get weak contact, try and get early contact and be in the game as long as I could.

Hader shuts the door

Is there a better hitter/pitcher duo in MLB than Yelich and Josh Hader? There might not be.

The Brewers found themselves in a jam in the seventh inning. Then, Hader would trout out to the mound. He would get Kris Bryant to pop-out and followed it by striking-out Anthony Rizzo in an eight-pitch at-bat to keep the Brewers ahead 4-2.

Manager Craig Counsell would keep Hader in for the remainder of the game as he recorded his fifth save of the season on his 25th birthday. Counsell shared his thoughts on the decision to send Hader back out for the ninth inning.

To get to that spot was the big spot. After Rizzo gave him the tough at-bat, I wasn’t sure we were going to get him through the ninth. But he had an efficient eighth, so he went back out there.

Hader has already had some incredible moments through the first 10 games of the season. This is just another one he can add to the list.

8-2 to start the season

Counsell shared his thoughts on the great start to the year.

We’ve started the season in a consistent way. You win three series, it’s a good start to consistent baseball. I think we’re very capable of that. I think at times that we’ve shown – and what I like – is that we can win games in different ways. That’s the way a deep team should be able to do it. You don’t have to count on one part of the team to get victories. We can get victories from different guys on the roster and areas of the roster. That’s what we’ve done.

Related

Comments

comments