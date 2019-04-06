Bucks’ legend Sidney Moncrief reportedly inducted into HOF

The Milwaukee Bucks have had a terrific season so far. They clinched the NBA’s best record on Thursday with a 128-122 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Now, a part of their history is being honored.

Bucks’ legend Sidney Moncrief will join Bobby Jones, Paul Westphal, Vlade Divac, Al Attles and Chuck Cooper in the 2019 class to be elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

There will be a formal announcement on Saturday at the site of the NCAA Final Four in Minneapolis.

Moncrief played 10 of his 11 seasons in Milwaukee, averaging 15.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals. He was a five-time All-Star, a two-time Defensive Player of the Year and was chosen five times to an All-NBA team.

Finalists’ Marques Johnson, Chris Webber and Ben Wallace were not selected for enshrinement.

