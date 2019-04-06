Brewers add to ‘Wall of Honor’

The Milwaukee Brewers are inducting Trevor Hoffman, Rickie Weeks and JJ Hardy into their Wall of Honor. The Brewers plan to recognize them at Miller Park on August 9.

In addition, the Brewers and the Milwaukee Braves Historical Association will induct former infielder Frank Bolling into the Milwaukee Braves Wall of Honor. Bolling will go in on Friday, May 24.

Hoffman spent 16 seasons of his Hall of Fame career in San Diego where he became the all-time saves leader. He had an all-star season at age 41 in Milwaukee during the 2009 season. Hoffman posted a 3-2 record and 1.83 ERA with 37 saves for the Brewers.

Weeks was the 2nd overall pick by the Brewers in 2003. He spent 10 years in Milwaukee which included an all-star campaign in 2011. He hit 148 career home runs, stole 126 bases and notched a .771 OPS during his Brewers’ career. Weeks played a key role in the team’s 2008 playoff run, and then again, the National League Central Champion Brewers of 2011.

A second-round choice by Milwaukee in 2001, Hardy was also part of the resurgence of the Brewers. He spent five seasons as the Brewers’ shortstop and was an all-star in 2007. During his five seasons in Milwaukee, he hit .262 with a .751 OPS and 75 home runs.

Bolling will become the 18th member of the Milwaukee Braves Wall of Honor. He made two National League all-star teams and batted .250 with 226 RBIs in 680 games during his time with the Braves (1961-65).

Related

Comments

comments