Brewers beat the Cubs, extend their winning streak to six

The Milwaukee Brewers pick up their sixth-straight win Friday night, topping the Chicago Cubs 13-10.

Manager Craig Counsell’s jumped all over Cubs’ starter Jose Quintana early, scoring eight runs in the first three innings and chasing him from the game. It was tied for his shortest outing since last April.

Almost all of Milwaukee’s damage came courtesy of the home run ball. The Brewers went deep five times, including a pair of 3-run shots by outfielders Ryan Braun and Eric Thames.

Chicago managed to make a game of it, closing the gap to three in the fifth inning. But that’s when shortstop Orlando Arcia stepped to the plate and drilled one into the right field stands. It was his second home run of the year, which is just one short of his total from all of last year.

Milwaukee starter Brandon Woodruff was cruising along until finding trouble in the fourth inning. Second baseman Daniel Descalso took him deep on a 3-run shot and then third baseman Kris Bryant doubled in another run. Woodruff did finish with eight strikeouts in just those four innings of work.

Woodruff’s short night led to an extended appearance by Chase Anderson. The former starter allowed just one run over three innings to pick up the win.

The Brewers improved to an MLB-best 7-1, while the Cubs dropped their sixth-straight game.

It’ll be the same two teams Saturday night at Miller Park.

