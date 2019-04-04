Packers: Report details internal strife during Mike McCarthy’s tenure

The relationship between Mike McCarthy and Aaron Rodgers, along with their personal failings, was the reason the Green Bay Packers won just one Super Bowl during their 13 years together.

That’s the premise of an article by Bleacher Report released Thursday morning. It attempts to detail, with the help of several former Packers and a number of anonymous sources, how the relationship between the coach and quarterback was never good from the start and became toxic as time went on.

It also tries to delve into how Rodgers’ personality alienated certain teammates and how the chip on his shoulder from falling in the 2005 NFL Draft never left him. There are also stories about how McCarthy didn’t hold players accountable and how he would miss meetings to get a massage in his office.

Former Packers Jermichael Finley, Greg Jennings, Ryan Grant and DuJuan Harris are quoted in the piece. Finley and Jennings have been critical of Rodgers in the past and unafraid to let everyone know their feelings on him. Finley butted heads with Rodgers while he was in Green Bay, while Jennings’ sister famously went on a Twitter rant against the quarterback in late 2012, a season that would be Jennings last with the Packers.

You can read the full article here.

