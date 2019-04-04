Packers: Mike McCarthy responds to Bleacher Report article

Mike McCarthy has responded to the Bleacher Report article that focused on his relationship with Aaron Rodgers and the failings the pair had over their 13 years in Green Bay.

According to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the former Packers coach took issue with the story, including pushing back on the part that said he missed team meetings to get a massage.

Pelissero added to that report during an appearance on NFL Total Access.

Meanwhile, former Packers wide receiver James Jones came to the defense of Rodgers, who is depicted in the article as a poor teammate that was not held accountable and openly rebelled against McCarthy on a week-to-week basis.

