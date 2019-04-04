Bucks clinch best record, home court advantage throughout the playoffs

The Milwaukee Bucks have clinched the best record in the NBA.

Coach Mike Budenholzer’s club did so by going to Philadelphia and beating the 76ers 128-122 Thursday night.

As has been the case nearly every game this season, Giannis Antetokounmpo was the best player on the court. The frontrunner for the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award had 45 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and five blocks. In doing so, he became the first player since Michael Jordan to put up those numbers and not have a single turnover.

“That felt like a statement,” Budenholzer said of his star’s game. “He’s an MVP in our eyes.”

While Antetokounmpo will deservedly get the headlines, Milwaukee doesn’t win the game without guard George Hill’s contribution. Forced into playing more than normal after Eric Bledsoe was ejected early in the first quarter for a dust up with Sixers’ center Joel Embiid, Hill came alive down the stretch. Trailing by four with less than two minutes left, Hill went on a mini 7 to 1 run to give Milwaukee the lead.

“It was just a next man up mentality,” Hill said of effort. “Since I’ve been here, this team has been resilient in situations like that when guys are either out with injuries or guys not playing well or (other) things happen. We’ve been able to find ways to win by other guys stepping up and just having that next man up mentality.”

Hill finished with 20 points, while forward Khris Middleton added 22.

Embiid finished with 34 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists to lead the way for Philadelphia, while J.J. Redick had 29 and Mike Scott had 22.

The Bucks moved to 59-20 on the year and guaranteed themselves home court advantage for as long as they remain in the playoffs.

Milwaukee will now head home for the final three games of the regular season, with Brooklyn being the first to visit Fiserv Forum on Saturday.

