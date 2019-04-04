Another former Packers OL is retiring

Another former member of the Green Bay Packers is retiring.

Josh Sitton announced Thursday he was hanging his cleats up after 11 years in the NFL. A fourth-round pick in 2008, Sitton spent his first eight years with the Packers. He played in 121 games and started 112, earning second-team All-Pro honors from 2013 to 2015. He was also selected to the Pro Bowl four times.

Sitton joins several former Packers’ teammates in calling it a career this offseason. That includes offensive lineman T.J. Lang, wide receiver Jordy Nelson and fullback John Kuhn, who, like Sitton, were a part of Green Bay’s Super Bowl XLV championship team.

After being cut by Green Bay just before the 2016 season, the 32-year-old Sitton spent two seasons with Chicago and then his final year with Miami.

