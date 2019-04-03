Brewers beat Reds 1-0, earn 5th-straight win

Milwaukee continued its hot start to the season Wednesday afternoon with a 1-0 win at Cincinnati.

The story of the game was the two pitchers. After getting knocked around in his first outing of the year, Freddy Peralta bounced back in a big way for the Brewers. He went eight innings, giving up just two hits and striking out 11 to get the win. It was the third double-digit strikeout game of his career.

On the other side was Luis Castillo. He made it seven innings, allowing just one hit, walking four and striking out nine. But his one big mistake proved costly. After walking first baseman Jesus Aguilar in the second inning, Castillo was charged with a balk. It allowed Aguilar to move up to second, and two batters later catcher Manny Pina singled, bringing in what proved to be the winning run.

Reliever Alex Wilson made his third appearance of the young season, giving up a walk and a hit in the ninth inning before getting a ground out to end it. He picked up his first save of the year.

Milwaukee has now won five straight games and moved to 6-1 on the year. After going 33-19 in one-run games last season, the Brewers are already 5-0 in such games this year.

The Crew will get Thursday off before opening up a series against the Chicago Cubs on Friday at Miller Park.

