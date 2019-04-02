Packers’ offseason workout program begins April 8

The Green Bay Packers offseason program will begin April 8 and run through June 13. The nine-week program will include four phases.

The first phase includes strength training and conditioning work, with limits of four hours per day and 90 minutes of work on the field. This will start April 8 and last two weeks.

Teams with new head coaches like the Packers’ Matt LaFLeur will get the opportunity to hold a voluntary minicamp from April 23-25.

The second phase will run for the first three weeks of May and may include individual player instruction and drills, along with group practices, but no offense vs. defense drills are allowed.

Organized team activities, or OTAs, will be featured in the third phase. Helmets are permitted and teams can do team drills and situations, including 11-on-11, but live contact is still not allowed.

Finally, the final phase is a mandatory minicamp. This involves player physicals, three days of practice and up to 3.5 hours per day on the field.

Related

Comments

comments