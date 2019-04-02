Deer Milwaukee: April 2, 2019

On this week’s episode of Deer Milwaukee, Cody Grant shared his thoughts on why he believes the Milwaukee Bucks get plenty of respect from the national media. Plus, he shared his thoughts on who he most wants to see the Bucks play in the playoffs. Also, Gabe Stoltz of Brew Hoop stopped by to talk about the games this past week and the MVP conversation between Giannis Antetokounmpo and James Harden.

1:46 | The Bucks and the national media

15:04 | Gabe Stoltz of Brew Hoop

31:16 | Who are you most looking forward to seeing the Bucks play in the playoffs?

