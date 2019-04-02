Bucks’ magic number at one after 131-121 win over Nets

Who would’ve thought before this season started that the best record in the NBA would belong to Milwaukee?

The Bucks’ magic number to clinch the best record in the NBA is down to one with four games to go. Giannis Antetokounmpo returned after missing Sunday’s game in Atlanta to help Milwaukee defeat the Nets in Brooklyn 131-121.

With their next win, or a Toronto Raptors loss, the Bucks will earn home-court advantage throughout the postseason.

Eric Bledsoe came up big dropping a game-high 29 points, five rebounds and seven assists. Giannis got off to a slow start but finished strong with 28 points and 11 rebounds. 14 of his 28 came in the fourth quarter.

D’Angelo Russell scored 28 points and hauled in 10 rebounds for the Nets. Brooklyn’s Caris Levert played a big role as well finishing with 24 points, four boards and six dimes.

Next up, the Bucks (58-20) will play the 76ers (49-28) in Philadelphia on Thursday.

