Bucks’ Khris Middleton nominated for Twyman-Stokes Award

Milwaukee Bucks’ All-Star Khris Middleton has been a key piece to the success of the team this year. He has sacrificed part of his individual game for the better of the team. Now, he is getting recognized for the teammate that he is.

Middleton has been named one of the 12 finalists for this year’s Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year award.

Advertisement

The award recognizes the player deemed the best teammate based on selfless play, on- and off-court leadership as a mentor and role model to other NBA players, and commitment and dedication to team.

The winner will be announced on June 24 during the NBA Awards show.

Related

Comments

comments