Brewers rally late to beat Reds 4-3

The Brewers just find ways to win. They took down the Reds at Great American Ballpark 4-3 in the first of a three-game set.

Tied 3-3 going into the ninth inning, Yelich would come to the plate with two outs. He had been 0-4 until that point but came up with a double off Reds closer Raisel Iglesias. Ryan Braun followed with another double scoring Yelich to give Milwaukee a 4-3 lead.

Advertisement

Josh Hader picked up his third save of the season. After giving up a double to Curt Casali, the first batter he faced, Hader settled in and retired the next three hitters.

Zach Davies had a good outing in his first start of the season. He went five innings, gave up two earned runs on four hits and struck out six.

Next up, the Brewers (4-1) take on the Reds (1-2) Tuesday night. Jhoulys Chacin (1-0, 5.06 ERA) will take the bump for the crew opposite of Anthony DeSclafani. First pitch is scheduled for 5:40pm.

Related

Comments

comments