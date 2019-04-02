Arcia’s 3-run homer propels Brewers past Reds

The Brewers won another close game in Cincinnati against the Reds 4-3 on Tuesday night for their fifth win of the season.

Orlando Arcia did not have a hit through the first five games of the season (0-16). It was worth the wait as he came up with the most important one on Tuesday. Arcia hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning to break a one-one tie delivering a decisive blow to the home team.

In his second start this year, Jhoulys Chacin went five and a third, gave up two earned runs on six hits and struck out six to pick up his second win of the season. He got in trouble in the sixth loading the bases before manager Craig Counsell went to the bullpen. Alex Claudio and Junior Guerra finished off the inning allowing one run to score.

Josh Hader made an appearance in the ninth for the second straight night. He walked the first batter, Raisel Iglesias, then struck out Tucker Barnhart and José Peraza before getting Kyle Farmer to pop-out in foul territory. It was Hader’s fourth save of the season.

Next up, the Brewers (5-1) will look for the series sweep of the Reds (1-3) Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 11:35am. Freddy Peralta (0-0) will get the start for Milwaukee. He gave up four runs in three innings of a 9-5 loss to the Cardinals on Friday. He’ll be opposed by Luis Castillo (0-0).

