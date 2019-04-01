Christian Yelich honored for big opening weekend

Christian Yelich put up ridiculous numbers in the opening weekend of the season and was rewarded for it on Monday.

After batting .500 with four home runs, eight RBI and six runs scored over four games, Major League Baseball announced the right fielder had been chosen as the National League Player of the Week. It’s the fourth time he’s won the award after collecting three last season.

Advertisement

The reigning NL MVP, Yelich had all his success despite walking six times, including a number of intentional ones on Sunday. When St. Louis had to pitch to him in the bottom of the ninth, he made the Cardinals pay with a walk-off two-run double to give Milwaukee a 5-4 victory.

Yelich became just the sixth player in MLB history to hit at least one home run in each of his team’s first four games of the season. He can become the first player to ever do it in five games when Milwaukee takes on Cincinnati Monday night.

Related

Comments

comments