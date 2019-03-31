Bucks fall to Hawks in OT 136-135

No Giannis Antetokounmpo, no Khris Middleton and no Eric Bledsoe in the lineup when the Bucks tipped off at 11:30am Sunday morning in Atlanta. The back-ups performed well in their opportunity.

Milwaukee got off to a hot start knocking down threes leading to a 43-26 first quarter lead. Atlanta answered in the second quarter to make it 71-68 at the half. It was a back-and-forth game the rest of the way until Trae Young put the Bucks away in overtime at the buzzer.

Advertisement

Sterling Brown had a career-high 27 points to go along with his nine rebounds and three assists. Point guard Tim Frazier got a chance to start and he responded with 20 points and 15 assists while playing a staggering 53 minutes. Bonzie Colson chipped in 15 points and 16 rebounds in his first crack in the starting lineup.

Rookie phenom, Young struggled from the floor finishing with just 12 points (4-18 FG) but nailed two big shots down the stretch in overtime. John Collins finished with 23 points and 12 rebounds.

The Bucks and Hawks combined to shoot an NBA-record 116 three-pointers. Milwaukee went 17-55 (30.9%) from beyond the arc and Atlanta was 22-61 (36.1%) from deep.

Next up, the Bucks travel to Brooklyn to take on the Nets Monday night. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30pm.

Related

Comments

comments