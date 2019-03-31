Brewers 5, Cardinals 4: Last takes

MILWAUKEE | The Brewers took the opening series from the Cardinals three games to one with a 5-4 walk-off victory Sunday afternoon.

Yelich may not be human

Christian Yelich is a cheat code. He isn’t fair. He is playing PlayStation 4 while the rest of the league is playing Sega Genesis and may very well be the best hitter in MLB today.

Yelich became the sixth player in Major League history to homer in each of his team’s first four games of a season. He is the first MVP to do it.

The home run came off the first pitch in his first at bat against Michael Wacha. He is currently on pace for 162 home runs this season.

Corbin Burnes is impressed by what Yelich is doing. “Being one of the best hitters in baseball and you already have four homers at this point in the season it’s pretty special,” Burnes said.

Burnes K’s 12

In his first career start, Burnes mowed down the Cardinals’ hitters, striking out nine through the first three innings. His nine consecutive outs via strikeout tied a Brewers franchise record.

However, the fourth and fifth were a different story. The strikeouts were still there for Burnes, but he gave up four runs on three homers. Paul DeJong blasted a two-run dinger in the fourth. Then, Matt Carpenter and Paul Goldschmidt led off the fifth with back-to-back home runs.

“I’d take it away as a good day. Overall, I threw the ball really well. Command-wise, stuff-wise, it was all there,” Burnes explained, “That’s a good hitting lineup and you make mistakes they’re going to make you pay for it. I just happened to leave three fastballs right over the middle to three really good hitters and they took advantage of it.”

Burnes finished with 12 strikeouts, one shy of Freddy Peralta’s club record for strikeouts in a first MLB start.

“It’s a good outing,” Counsell stated, “To show the stuff, to strikeout 12 hitters, that’s a good outing. His location wavered a little bit but there’s a lot to work with there to strike out 12 in five innings and he’s going to keep getting better from here.”

Are you kidding me Yelich? Seriously, are you kidding me?

Ben Gamel led off the ninth with a pinch-hit double. Lorenzo Cain followed with an infield single. Then Yelich hit a liner into the gap in left-center, driving in Gamel and Cain.

“If there’s a bag open. He’s on it,” Burnes said after being asked what he would do if he had to pitch to Yelich. Yelich did walk three times on Sunday, one being intentional, but St. Louis decided to pitch to him in the game’s biggest moment.

Ryan Braun shared his thoughts on Yelich.

I’ve never seen anyone this good at baseball for this long. I mean, maybe Bonds in his prime. As great as Trout is. I’ve seen Pujols. Like, I’ve never seen anyone this good for this long. I think everybody should take the time to appreciate it, because what we’re witnessing is greatness.

“He’s making really hard stuff look pretty easy,” Counsell said.

Milwaukee recorded their first walk-off win of the season and first regular-season walk-off win since 9/3/18 vs the Chicago Cubs. It was the fifth career walk-off hit for Yelich.

This team keeps feeding us special moment after special moment. This is going to be a fun season everyone.

