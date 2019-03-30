Cardinals 9, Brewers 5: Last takes

MILWAUKEE — Paul Goldschmidt had five RBI and St. Louis rebounded from an Opening Day loss to beat Milwaukee 9-5 Friday night at Miller Park.

Rough going

Advertisement

Goldschmidt struggled in his Cardinals debut on Thursday, going 0-for-3 as the Brewers held down St. Louis’ big offseason acquisition. He made up for it on Friday, giving Milwaukee all kinds of trouble.

The first baseman took starter Freddy Peralta deep for a two-run shot in the first inning, followed it up with a solo shot off reliever Taylor Williams to break a tie game in the sixth and then added another two-run bomb off of reliever Jacob Barnes in the seventh.

“He definitely got us today,” manager Craig Counsell said. “We’re just going to have to make better pitches. The good hitters — the great hitters — the margin for error is far more slim. Once in a while they are going to hit a tough pitch out. I think he did that on (Peralta) in the first at-bat. When those guys are locked in, the mistakes are likely to get hit hard.”

Previously with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Goldschmidt had a ton of success against Milwaukee in the past, especially at Miller Park. Coming in he had 10 home runs when facing the Brewers, including eight when they were the home team. That’s now 11 in Milwaukee and 13 overall.

Unfortunately for the hometown fans, the two sides face each other eight more times before the end of April.

Glove work

It was an up-and-down night at second base for Mike Moustakas. Playing just the second game at the position in his career, the long-time third basemen one-hopped a pair of potential double play balls in the early innings.

However, he also saved a run in the third inning with a diving stab and throw to get catcher Yadier Molia at first base. It was an important play at the time with the Brewers down 3-0.

What are they looking at?

Milwaukee hasn’t had a ton of luck when it comes to instant replay. There were several calls last year that seemed obvious only to not go the Brewers way. That appeared to be the case once again on Friday.

With the game tied at four in the fifth inning, Lorenzo Cain singled and then attempted to steal second. He was initially called out, but the play went under review. Replays at the stadium made it seem clear that he was safe, but when the umpires heard from their cohorts in New York, they stayed with the original ruling.

The boos rained down from the stands and it had Counsell perplexed afterwards.

“I thought he was safe,” Counsell said. “We had a bunch of those last year where you’re wondering what are we doing, what are we looking at and what does it take to a get a call overturned. I’m not sure. That one confused me.”

Cain jammed his thumb on the slide but stayed in the game. He, too, was miffed about the call.

“I was really sure that I was safe,” Cain said. “I know my hand was in there before he tagged me. But, hey, what can you do. It didn’t go our way.”

Related

Comments

comments