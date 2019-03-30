Brewers 4, Cardinals 2: Last takes

MILWAUKEE | The Brewers smacked three home runs as they bounced back from their loss on Friday to beat the Cardinals 4-2 Saturday night at Miller Park.

162 home runs?

Christian Yelich has gotten off to a ridiculous start following his MVP season. He already had two homers entering Saturday night’s game. Only two other players had hit a home run in each of the first two games following their MVP season like Yelich | Barry Bonds (2001 MVP, 2002) and Albert Pujols (2005 MVP, 2006).

Now, he is the only MVP and only Brewer to hit a dinger in each of his first three games. He went yard in his first at bat on the second pitch from Dakota Hudson.

The all-time record for consecutive games with a homer to begin a season is four according to Baseball Reference. If he’s going to hit one over the fence every game this year, I like his chances of winning the MVP again.

Chicks dig the long ball

Coming into this season we knew the offense had the potential to be great, but the start to 2019 has been unbelievable. Yelich, Travis Shaw and Mike Moustakas all hit home runs Saturday night. Milwaukee has homered in each of the first three games of the season for the first time since 2013. The Brewers have scored 14 runs through the first three games, 13 of them coming from home runs. Yelich shared his thoughts on the long ball.

It looks like that’s kind of been our thing around here the last two years. Anytime you can hit the ball out of the ballpark it’s a good thing. I’m sure we’ll be able to manufacture them if we have to, you don’t want to totally rely on the long ball but you’re definitely not going to be mad if you’re getting them.

Woodruff can do it all

In his first start of the 2019 season, Brandon Woodruff threw 100 pitches over five innings. He gave up six hits, two earned runs, walked one batter and struck out five. Also, he showed that he is against the universal designated hitter. Woodruff had two hits adding to the impressive Brewers’ pitcher average this year. Milwaukee hurlers are four for five (.800) from the plate in the early going.

Cardinals vs the immaculate Hader

Josh Hader recorded his second save of the season thanks to an immaculate ninth inning. Nine fastballs were all it took for Hader to strike out the side and shut the door on St. Louis. You can’t have a better inning than that. Milwaukee is going to need Hader’s best as they are without Corey Knebel for the season and waiting on the return of Jeremy Jeffress (shoulder).

Reliever Alex Wilson was asked if he’s ever seen anything like Hader.

No. No one [has] ever seen a guy like [Josh] Hader I don’t think. Andrew Miller would be my closest comparison, but he does a lot more damage with slider than he does fastball. To watch somebody just absolutely blow people away with fastball after fastball is absolutely incredible.

Yelich talked about Hader’s performance after the game.

“I’ve never seen anything like that. I mean, I’ve seen an immaculate inning before – from the wrong side. But I’ve never seen one where it was all swings and misses on fastballs. There was one foul ball on the first pitch and then it was domination.”

