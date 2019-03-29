Former Packers OL T.J. Lang retires

Another former member of the Green Bay Packers is retiring.

Weeks after fullback John Kuhn officially hung up his cleats, and a few days after wide receiver Jordy Nelson did the same, offensive lineman T.J. Lang followed them.

“For the past 3,624 days I have woken up with one goal in mind — how can I be a better pro football player than I was yesterday,” Lang tweeted Friday afternoon. “Well, those days are now over. The only thing I ask of myself today is how I can be a better husband, father, son, brother and friend. I will forever cherish the great times that I had playing this game.”

A fourth-round pick by the Packers in 2009, Lang went on to play in 119 games, including 94 starts, over eight seasons in Green Bay. He spent the final two years of his career with Detroit, though a head injury limited him to just six games in 2018.

“Thank you Green Bay Packers for taking a chance on a 21-year-old kid and giving me the opportunity and patience to grow into a man and reach my full potential as a football player,” Lang tweeted. “Thank you Detroit Lions for granting me a chance to finish my career in the place that I call home.”

Lang made the Pro Bowl twice, once with Green Bay and once with Detroit.

“It would have been impossible to play this game for 10 years without great teammates, coaches, trainers, strength staff, doctors, agents, fans, family and friends. I thank each and everyone of you for the unwavering support over the years.

“Whatever the next chapter holds, I hope to stay around the game in some capacity. It’s been an amazing ride. Thank you all for being a part of it.”

