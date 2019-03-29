Corey Knebel elects to have Tommy John surgery, out for the season

MILWAUKEE — An injury has already taken away a major piece of Milwaukee’s bullpen.

It was announced Friday afternoon that Corey Knebel would undergo Tommy John surgery on his elbow and miss the rest of the season.

Knebel has dealt with issues in the elbow for five years but it got progressively worse. His options were to rehab and potentially make it back at some point this summer or do the surgery. If he did the rehab and it didn’t work, then he’d need the surgery. It would effectively cost him two full seasons. This way he has a chance to be back in time for the start of the 2020 season.

General manager David Stearns told reporters that he’s comfortable with his bullpen right now despite Knebel’s injury and the fact Jeremy Jeffress is still a few weeks away from returning as he deals with shoulder soreness.

Stearns did say they are always looking to get better, and if they feel there’s a player out there that can do that, then they’ll make a move. Asked specifically about free agent closer Craig Kimbrell, Stearns, he said he wouldn’t comment on any individual player.

Milwaukee won on Opening Day with Josh Hader getting a two-inning save.

