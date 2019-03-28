Bucks to play in Paris

The Milwaukee Bucks are heading overseas.

It was announced Thursday that the club would travel to France next season to play the Charlotte Hornets. The game will take place in Paris on Jan. 24, 2020 at AccorHotels Arena.

Advertisement

“On behalf of my teammates, we’re very excited for the chance to represent Milwaukee and the Bucks on the world stage,” Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo said in a press release. “The opportunity to play in the first-ever regular season game in Paris is truly an honor, and as an international player, I’m grateful to the NBA for continuing to grow the game of basketball across the globe.”

It will be the first regular season NBA game in France and Milwaukee’s second in Europe. The club went to London in the 2014-15 season to play the New York Knicks.

“We are honored to be selected to play in the NBA’s first-ever regular season game in Paris,” Bucks co-owner Wes Edens said. “Playing in one of the great cities in Europe continues our goal to extend the global brand of the Bucks. We will be proud to represent Milwaukee and Wisconsin in Paris and we thank the NBA for this exciting opportunity.”

Related

Comments

comments