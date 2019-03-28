Brewers 5, Cardinals 4: Last takes

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee’s Lorenzo Cain pulled a game-tying home run back to give the Brewers a 5-4 win over the St. Louis Cardinals Thursday afternoon on Opening Day at Miller Park.

The catch

Third-base coach Ed Sedar sauntered into the media interview room after the game mainly to show off just one thing — his shirt. On it was a silhouette of Lorenzo Cain making an improbable catch with his now famous words, “Not Today” printed next to it.

About 15 minutes earlier Cain was making his latest unbelievable catch at the wall to preserve Milwaukee’s 5-4 win.

“Yeah, I said a bad word,” manager Craig Counsell admitted when asked what he was thinking when the ball left the bat of pinch-hitter Jose Martinez.

What was Cain thinking?

“I’m talking to the baseball out there. I’m telling it to come down so I can have a chance to make a play. I timed it well, and I was able to bring it back.”

And after tossing the ball high in the sky, what did he say?

“Let them know,” the centerfielder said with his trademark grin, “not today.”

Dominating effort

Milwaukee’s dominating bullpen last year was in large part due to the trio of Jeremy Jeffress, Corey Knebel and Josh Hader. With the first two guys injured right now, it was up to the third to step up. Well, he did.

Hader cruised through the eighth inning, striking out the side in 11 pitches. He came back on in the ninth and got Molina to fly out before another strikeout. Sure, Martinez nearly took him deep, but Hader’s stuff remains some of the toughest to hit in baseball.

“For me, the guy is special,” Cain said of the lefty. “When he comes in, for us, we’re thinking game over. Each and every time he goes out there he dominates. Definitely nice to have him on our team.”

Pitchers who rake

Jhoulys Chacin made two mistakes on the mound against the Cardinals but was able to overcome those with his work at the plate.

We’ll start with the bad first. In his third Opening Day start, and his first with Milwaukee, he gave up back-to-back home runs to Kolton Wong and Harrison Bader in the second inning. Both pitches were right down the middle and they made him pay. He recovered to go 5 1/3 innings, allowing just three hits and striking out seven.

But any problems he had throwing, he made up for with his bat. The righty singled in the third inning. Cain followed with a single and then Christian Yelich hit a three-run homer. Just like that, Milwaukee had the lead back. And just for good measure, Chacin then hit a solo home run in his third at-bat that proved to be the game-winner. It was his second home run of his career and first since 2013.

Counsell joked afterwards, that in a meeting during spring training, they were asking pitchers whether they could hit a home run and what it meant for an at-bat if they couldn’t.

“I was looking at Chacin and he said, ‘I can hit a home run.’ He was adamant. ‘I can hit a home run,’” Counsell said. “He made sure he told me on the way into the dugout today. He did.”

The magic is still there

Counsell made a point in spring training and before the game that last year is last year, and that it won’t have any impact on what happens in 2019. But after watching his club get clutch hitting from Yelich, unlikely power from their starting pitcher, a dominant effort from Hader and a scintillating game-winning catch from Cain, Counsell kind of just shrugged when asked about it.

“I was wrong,” the manager said with a smile. “It looked like last year a lot.”

