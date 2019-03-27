Wisconsin releases updated spring roster

Wisconsin released its updated spring roster Wednesday morning and there were plenty of changes since the fall.

Among them was the absence of Quintez Cephus’ name. The wide receiver had been suspended since last August after being charged with two counts of sexual assault. While suspended, he was still considered a part of the team, which allowed him to use the football facilities, something he did often.

Cephus’ trial on those sexual assault charges is scheduled to begin in late July.

Linebacker Mason Platter has left the team after just one year on campus, while defensive lineman Kraig Howe is also no longer listed.

You can find the roster here.

Here’s a look at all the significant changes:

Number changes

CB Faion Hicks | No. 20 to No. 1

S Reggie Pearson | No. 7 to No. 2

OLB Christian Bell | No. 55 to No. 49

OL Cormac Sampson | No. 96 to No. 67

Position Changes

Nate Carter | QB to TE

Cormac Sampson | TE to OL

Aaron Vopal | DL to OL

Kayden Lyles | DL to OL

Seth Currens | S to ILB

Brady Schipper | WR to RB

Isaac Guerendo | WR to RB

Griffin Grady | ILB to OLB

Hunter Johnson | RB to ILB

Marty Strey | OLB to ILB

Coy Wanner | FB to DE

No longer on the team

QB Alex Hornibrook (transfer)

TE Kyle Penniston (transfer)

OL Jon Dietzen (injuries)

FB Jake Collinsworth

ILB Ethan Cesarz

OLB Paul Jackson

OLB Mason Platter

WR Quintez Cephus

DE Kraig Howe

Weight gains

OL Michael Furtney 291 to 313 (+22)

TE Luke Benzschawel 247 to 269 (+22)

FB John Chenal 235 to 252 (+17)

OL Andrew Lyons 289 to 304 (+15)

WR Isaac Guerendo 194 to 208 (+14)

OL Cormac Sampson 255 to 269 (+14)

OL Aaron Vopal 300 to 310 (+10)

DE Boyd Dietzen 252 to 262 (+10)

WR Danny Davis 196 to 204 (+8)

S Reggie Pearson 190 to 198 (+8)

WR Aron Cruickshank 154 to 161 (+7)

Weight losses

LB Chris Orr 232 to 214 (-18)

OL Cole Van Lanen 311 to 300 (-11)

LB Zack Baun 230 to 225 (-5)

Early enrollees

QB Graham Mertz | No. 5 (6-3, 216lbs)

OLB Spencer Lytle | No. 7 (6-2, 204lbs)

WR Cam Phillips | No. 18 (6-0, 177lbs)

ILB Leo Chenal | No. 45 (6-2, 239lbs)

