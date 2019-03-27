Report: Jordy Nelson to retire

The former Green Bay Packer WR Jordy Nelson is calling it a career, according to James Jones of NFL Network. He played for the Oakland Raiders last season after spending the previous nine years in Green Bay.

Nelson was one of the most beloved players in Packers history. He was the go-to guy for Aaron Rodgers and helped the Packers win a Super Bowl and compete regularly in the playoffs.

He was a second-round pick from Kansas State and will finish his NFL career with 613 receptions for 8,587 yards receiving and 72 TDs. His 7,848 yards with the Packers is the fifth-best in team history and he also has the second-most receiving touchdowns in Packers history.

Green Bay reached the playoffs seven times with Nelson. They have not made the playoffs since he left.

