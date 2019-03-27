Packers ‘exploring’ a 2019 preseason game in Canada

The Green Bay Packers won’t be playing in London this season, but they still may play outside the United States.

Packers’ President and CEO Mark Murphy said that the Packers and Raiders have discussed playing an exhibition game in Canada.

“We’re in discussions. This would be the Raiders’ home game. Still kind of up in the air,” Murphy said.

Fans of the Packers will be happy to know that this game wouldn’t be considered a home game for Green Bay.

This wouldn’t be the first time the Packers did something like this. They played the Buffalo Bills in Toronto in 1997 and the Kansas City Chiefs in Japan the following year.

