Bucks’ DiVincenzo (foot) out for season

Injuries have come in bunches for the Milwaukee Bucks as of late. The latest to plague the deer is rookie guard Donte DiVincenzo. He’s out for the season due to bilateral heel bursitis in his right foot, league sources told ESPN on Tuesday.

DiVincenzo will undergo a biologic injection at Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin. Then, it’s all about rest and rehabilitation. He is expected to make a full recovery in the off-season.

Advertisement

The 22-year-old has shown plenty of promise in his rookie season appearing in 27 games and averaging 4.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 15.2 minutes per game.

There have been plenty of fun moments this season for DiVincenzo.

Milwaukee has lost guard Malcolm Brogdon, Nikola Mirotic, Pau Gasol and Tony Snell to injuries.

Related

Comments

comments