The Swing: March 26, 2019

On this season-ending episode of The Swing, Zach and Jesse look at what went wrong against Oregon, look forward to what the future holds for Wisconsin, are joined by BadgerBlitz.com’s Jon McNamara to talk recruiting and they also answer your Twitter questions.

3:49 — Figuring out what went wrong shooting-wise in the final 12 games is key

11:47 — How will the offense look different without Ethan Happ and Khalil Iverson?

15:25 — Superlatives

1) Player most likely to take the biggest jump from this year

2) Player (not named Micah Potter) most likely to make an impact after not playing this year

3) Player most likely to fill Ethan Happ’s scoring void

4) Player most likely to fill Khalil Iverson’s defensive stopper role

23:56 — Jon McNamara interview

38:22 — Twitter questions

47:14 — Will Wisconsin basketball ever win a national title?

