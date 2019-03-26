Brewers, Alex Wilson finalize $750,000, one-year deal

The Milwaukee Brewers have finalized a $750,000, one-year contract with reliever Alex Wilson. The deal includes $825,000 in performance bonuses.

In six major league seasons, the 32-year-old right-hander has a 3.23 ERA.

Advertisement

It’s a concerning time for the Brewers’ bullpen as two of their top relievers are dealing with injuries. Corey Knebel is out indefinitely with a partial tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. He’s expected to join Jeremy Jeffress (shoulder) on the injured list to open the season.

“It just means somebody else is going to step up, and there’s plenty of arms in here to do it,” Wilson said. “A lot of times, guys just need an opportunity.”

Wilson made his spring training debut for the Brewers on Monday.

Related

Comments

comments