Badgers guard announces intent to transfer

After less than a year on campus, Tai Strickland is moving on.

The freshman announced on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that he had decided to transfer.

“Thank you to my teammates, my brothers, for everything y’all have done for me. I’ll always root for your success. I also want to thank Coach Gard and staff for giving me this opportunity, but at this time I have decided to transfer from Wisconsin and continue my career elsewhere.”

A late addition to Wisconsin’s recruiting class, Strickland saw action in 16 games, averaging 3.1 minutes per game.

The Badgers remain guard heavy, with none of the guys that played this season graduating. It likely meant Strickland would have been fighting hard against D’Mitrik Trice, Brad Davison, Brevin Pritzl, Kobe King and Trevor Anderson to get minutes next season.

