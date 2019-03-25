Packers-Bears to open NFL’s 100th season

The most-played rivalry in the NFL will take center stage this fall as the league celebrates its 100th season.

Officials announced Monday afternoon that the Green Bay Packers would travel to face the Chicago Bears in the season opener on Sept. 5.

In the slot typically reserved for the reigning Super Bowl champion, the league decided to go with matchup No. 199 between the two franchises for its Thursday night opener.

It will come a year after Green Bay opened its 100th year by hosting the Bears in a Sunday night game at Lambeau Field, and it will make it 14 straight years of the rivals meeting in prime-time. That’s the longest active streak in the NFL.

The Packers currently own a 97-95-6 record over Chicago, including an 8-1 record at Soldier Field, though the Bears won last year’s game 24-17.

The game will be televised on NBC with kickoff at 7:20 p.m.

