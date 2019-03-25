Deer Milwaukee: March 25, 2019

On this week’s episode of Deer Milwaukee, Cody Grant shared his thoughts on the NBA MVP race between Giannis Antetokounmpo and James Harden. Plus, he talked about what has made Khris Middleton so important to the Bucks’ success this season. Also, Eric Nehm of The Athletic stopped by to talk about the 3-1 week for Milwaukee. He also shared his thoughts on Middleton, the race for MVP and Marques Johnson’s jersey retirement.

2:03 | Middleton deserves more credit

11:00 | NBA MVP race: Giannis vs Harden

16:40 | Eric Nehm of The Athletic

32:33 | Giannis for DPOY?

