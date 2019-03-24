Wisconsin women’s hockey wins 5th national title

The Wisconsin women’s hockey team can once again be called national champions.

The Badgers earned their fifth title Sunday afternoon in Hamden, Conn., by beating rival Minnesota 2-0 in the championship of the Frozen Four.

Advertisement

Wisconsin earned its first title since 2011 thanks to a first-period goal from senior Sophia Shaver and a second-period short-handed goal from senior Annie Pankowski.

Junior goaltender Kristen Campbell had 27 saves and was part of a Badgers’ defense that didn’t allow a single goal in three NCAA tournament games. They outscored the opposition 11-0 on their way to winning the hardware.

The Frozen Four games served as a measure of revenge for Wisconsin. In the semifinal, the Badgers beat Clarkson, which had taken them out in the 2017 final. Then, they stopped Minnesota, which had beaten them in the 2012 title game.

It’s coach Mark Johnson’s fifth title, tying Shannon Miller of Minnesota-Duluth for the most in NCAA history.

Related

Comments

comments