The Camp: March 25, 2019

A special spring practice preview edition of “The Camp.” Zach is joined by The Athletic’s Jesse Temple to breakdown the Badgers in advance of the first practice.

1:30 — Is this the most important spring of Paul Chryst’s tenure?

8:08 — What kept Wisconsin from challenging for the Big Ten West last year?

10:17 — Sold or not sold: Offense

1) Wisconsin will miss QB Alex Hornibrook.

2) Jonathan Taylor is already the best RB to play at Wisconsin.

3) Wisconsin’s offensive line will be just as good as last years.

4) Jake Ferguson is Wisconsin’s best option through the air.

27:54 — Fill in the blank: Defense

1) I’m expecting to see ______ having made the biggest jump from last season to now.

2) _______ is the person key to rebounding from an up and down season.

3) Wisconsin’s biggest question on defense is _______.

4) Jim Leonhard is a ________ defensive coordinator.

42:02 — Expectations for the early enrollees, including Graham Mertz.

51:35 — Putting Jesse on the spot — Who starts at QB vs South Florida in the season opener?

