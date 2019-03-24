Report: Brewers trade Kratz to Giants

Catcher Erik Kratz knew he wasn’t going to play in Milwaukee after the addition of Yasmani Grandal. The Brewers traded Kratz Sunday morning to the San Francisco Giants for minor-league infielder C.J. Hinojosa.

Kratz played a major role in the Brewers’ run towards a World Series last season. However, with Grandal and Manny Pina, Kratz was not going to make the big-league roster. He played in 67 games for the Brewers, batting .236 with six home runs and 23 RBI. The Brewers were 33-21 in his 54 starts.

At 38 years old, Kratz became the second-oldest player in MLB history to make his postseason debut as a starter in the NLDS last year. In nine playoff games, he batted .292 with three RBI.

Hinojosa was an 11th round pick out of the University of Texas in 2015. He is 5-10, 175 pounds and bats right-handed and has played second base, third base and shortstop. He has played 347 games in the minors hitting .273 with a .334 OBP, .384 slugging percentage, 21 homers and 135 RBI.

The city of Milwaukee will miss Kratz. He was a classy guy who was great for the clubhouse.

