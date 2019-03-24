Bucks’ Gasol out for one month with ankle injury

The Milwaukee Bucks will be without center Pau Gasol for a month due to a left ankle injury, according to Malika Andrews.

Gasol has only played three games for Milwaukee since joining the Bucks on March 1 after reaching a buyout agreement with the San Antonio Spurs. He previously missed 26 games earlier this season with a stress fracture in his foot.

In 30 games this season with the Spurs and Bucks, Gasol is averaging 3.9 points and 4.6 rebounds.

Malcom Brogdon (plantar fascia tear in right foot) and Nikola Mirotic (fractured left thumb) are both expected to miss the remainder of the regular season. Gasol will join his teammates on the sideline.

Related

Comments

comments