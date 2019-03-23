Brewers announce rotation order, Peralta gets game two

Milwaukee Brewers’ manager Craig Counsell already announced the starting rotation on Thursday. We knew they were giving the young arms a chance early on, but we didn’t know the order they would pitch. We do now.

The 22-year-old Peralta will get the ball in game two against St. Louis. He showed a lot of promise last season posting a 4.25 ERA and averaged 11 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 appearances (14 starts).

Game three will go to Woodruff, who may be the most consistent of the young arms. The 26-year old right-hander has posted a 4.22 ERA in 85.1 innings over 27 appearances (12 starts) since debuting in 2017.

Burnes has the highest ceiling of them all and will make his first career start in game four. He looked like a right-handed version of Josh Hader last season. Burnes tallied a 2.61 ERA across 30 appearances and 38.0 innings after getting called up for the first time in July.

It’s an exciting time to be a Brewers fan and the starting rotation has the potential to be really good in 2019. There are a few unknowns with the inexperience of the unit, but there is plenty of potential.

Related

Comments

comments