Bucks 116, Heat 87 : Last Word

Milwaukee | The Milwaukee Bucks took care of business at home against a possible first round playoff opponent, the Miami Heat 116-87.

Player of the game: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Advertisement

After missing the last two games, Giannis showed no signs of rust. He came out of the gate on fire scoring the first 11 points (5-5 FG) for the Bucks in the first quarter. Giannis finished with 27 points (12-19 FG), eight rebounds and seven assists. This was the 44th game of the season that he tallied at least 25 points. He continues to show why he’s an MVP candidate. Dwyane Wade has certainly noticed what Giannis has been doing.

Miami’s head coach Erik Spoelstra on trying to defend Giannis.

I think we had a couple traps where we were able to get clean possessions, but they have so much space and so much shooting that it makes it tough. They line up in all the spots that make it really tough to go get them. He’s really improved. That’s credit to the system and the coaching staff. He’s really improved dramatically as a passer. They can make up for bringing extra bodies in front of him.

Play of the game: Wade tribute video

Wade has had a remarkable career and is considered one of the top-five shooting guards in NBA history. Plus, he played his college ball right here in Milwaukee at Marquette. The Bucks honored him on what could be his last night playing in Milwaukee. The Heat are currently sitting eighth in the Eastern Conference and could be a potential first round match-up with the Bucks.

Khris Middleton talked about what Wade has meant to him as a player.

He’s definitely a mentor and someone I would watch from afar. I haven’t had too many conversations with him, but the ones that I have [had] meant a lot to me. [We talked about] his approach to the game and how he felt I should grow my game and how he grew his game as a young guy and an old guy.

The good: Health

Giannis started after missing the last two games. Also, guards George Hill and Sterling Brown returned to the floor. Hill played nearly 18 minutes and finished with eight points. Brown played close to 15 minutes and finished with four points. Both play excellent defense and can knock down shots from deep. After having only nine players available during Wednesday’s loss to the Cavaliers, Milwaukee saw eleven Bucks get minutes Friday night. Nobody hit the 29-minute mark.

The not so good: First quarter defense

Miami got off to a fast start offensively scoring 32 points in the first quarter. They converted on 12 of their 24 shots (50%) and knocked down six three-pointers. Eight players made at least one field goal in the first frame. The Bucks countered with terrific offense of their own, but you would like to see them get off to better starts on the defensive end. However, the defense was great over the next three quarters. Mike Budenholzer shared his thoughts on the defense early on.

I thought Miami really shot the ball well the first quarter. Maybe we could have a little more pressure on the ball, but I thought they shot it well and we were able to turn up our [defense] the last three quarters.

Stat of the game: 50

When the Bucks are on from beyond the arc, they are almost impossible to beat. That was the case Friday night. They hit 17 of their 34 attempts from downtown. Nine players hit at least one three and seven players hit at least two threes.

What they said:

Giannis on what winning the Central Division means to him

It’s a great accomplishment for the team, but we have to keep working. We have to be the number one seed and finish the season strong. We want to achieve other goals that we have as a team. We’re definitely going to celebrate it, but we can’t be satisfied and need to keep pushing forward.

Wade on his memories of playing at Marquette

Just having quick moments and memories and the good times I had here and this city. It was cool when they flashed to me, they caught me smiling and reminiscing on highlights. Especially during tournament time, there are a lot of thoughts and moments going back to that time in college. I appreciate it and thank you to the Bucks organization and the fans.

In case you missed it:

*The Bucks improve their NBA-best record to 54-19 and their Eastern Conference-best home record to 29-6.

*Friday night’s win secured a 3-1 season series win for the Bucks over the Heat. This is Milwaukee’s 16th season series win of the season (out of a possible 22), including its 10th (out of a possible 10) against Eastern Conference opponents.

*Milwaukee improves to 22-1 this season when shooting 50.0 percent or better. The Bucks have outshot their opponent in 54 games this season and own a 52-2 record in those contests.

*After hauling in 52 rebounds Friday night, the Bucks have tallied an NBA-high 40 games with 50+ rebounds, which is tied with the 2015-16 Oklahoma City Thunder for second-most in the NBA over the last 40 seasons.

*This was Milwaukee’s 10th win of the season by 20+ points. The Bucks have now won just under 75.0 percent of their games (74.1%) by double figures (40/54 games).

*Middleton dished out a season-high 10 assists and scored 18 points, tallying his seventh double-double of the season. Middleton has recorded a double-double in a career-high three consecutive games, with his seven double-doubles in 2018-19 matching his total from his first six seasons combined.

What’s next?

The Bucks (54-19) will look for revenge against the Cleveland Cavaliers (19-54) on Sunday afternoon. Tip-off is scheduled for 3:30pm.

Related

Comments

comments