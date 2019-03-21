Wisconsin ready to face a tall challenge with Oregon

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Kenny Wooten. Paul White. Louis King. Francis Okoro.

Those names make up four-fifths of the Oregon starting lineup and all four are listed at 6-foot-9. This wasn’t what coach Dana Altman had planned at the beginning of the season or even during his club’s struggles during year. But a poor effort led to an angry coach and a change late in the season.

“Well, it was an accident,” Altman said Thursday. “We were at USC. We played a really bad ball game. We were in the locker room afterwards, and I lost my composure a little bit. And the one guy in the locker room, who at that time was by far the most unselfish, all about the team, was Francis Okoro.

“And like I said, I was upset with them, and I just said, ‘I don’t know who’s starting against UCLA on Saturday night except for him. And we’ll practice tomorrow and four other guys will distinguish themselves, but he’s starting because he’s all about the team and he’s trying to lead.’

“I wish I could say it was planned and something that was well thought out, but it was an accident. But it’s worked out.”

Oregon lost the first game after the change, but has won eight-straight since then. The 12th-seeded Ducks will try to keep it going on Friday when they face fifth-seeded Wisconsin in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Badgers, as you’d expect, are well aware of the challenges they’ll face with such a big lineup.

